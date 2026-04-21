Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Milwaukee Brewers will head to the Motor City on Tuesday for a 6:40 p.m. EST matchup with the Detroit Tigers. Even with a 12-9 record, Milwaukee is in the cellar of the NL Central, trailing first place by a game and a half. Meanwhile, Detroit's 12-11 mark has it ranked second in its division, a single game behind the rival Cleveland Guardians. Both teams have high hopes for the season, making this early-season matchup an excellent litmus test for each as they attempt to climb up their respective division rankings.

Developing pitching prospects has always been the Brewers' calling card, and it seems that they have found another underrated arm to start this contest. After a couple of lackluster years with the San Francisco Giants, Kyle Harrison is off to a scorching start in Milwaukee, posting a 3.07 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in three starts. While he has not managed to work deep into a game yet, Harrison's strikeout-heavy approach has managed to keep the basepaths clear through the four or five innings he pitches. Things look far more suspect offensively, with the Brewers entering the game with one of the streakier lineups in baseball. A good outing from Harrison is likely necessary for Milwaukee to pull out a win.

Detroit starter Keider Montero has been every bit as good as his Brewers counterpart, putting up a 3.31 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP in the same number of starts. Those numbers are even a little inflated, thanks to a poor last outing against the Kansas City Royals that looked far more like an aberration than the norm. It is also likely that he receives more run support than Harrison, seeing as the Detroit lineup is coming off a series against the Boston Red Sox in which most of its hitters saw the ball extraordinarily well. Add in home-field advantage, and there is good reason to believe the Tigers get back on the winning track on Tuesday.

Spread

Brewers -1.5 (+172)

Tigers +1.5 (-186)

Money line

Brewers +101

Tigers -107

Totals

Over 8.5 (+102)

Under 8.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on April 21, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Brewers vs Tigers Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 3-2 ATS in its last five games.

The under is 3-2 in those contests.

Somehow, Detroit has covered in its last five games.

The over is 3-2 in Detroit's last five games.

Brewers vs Tigers Injury Reports

Milwaukee Brewers

Quinn Priester, SP - Out.

Jared Koenig, RP - Out.

Andrew Vaughn, 1B - Out.

Jackson Chourio, LF - Out.

Christian Yelich, DH - Out.

Detroit Tigers

Justin Verlander, SP - Out.

Zach McKinstry, 3B - Out.

Trey Sweeney, SS - Out.

Brewers vs Tigers Prediction and Pick