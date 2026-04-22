Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

Following a blowout loss in the series opener, the Tigers look to return to their early-season home dominance when they host the Brewers on Wednesday night. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. EST at Comerica Park, with the interleague clash airing on MLB.TV.

Detroit (12-12) endured a brutal 12-4 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday, but still maintains an 8-2 record at home and has won seven of its last 10 games overall. Rookie standout Kevin McGonigle continues to pace the offense, boasting a team-high .322 batting average and a .410 on-base percentage. Catcher Dillon Dingler provides the power, leading the club with five home runs and 18 RBIs.

The Tigers will hand the ball to Casey Mize (1-1, 2.78 ERA). Mize has excelled so far, having given up one run or less in three of his four starts. In his first 22 2/3 innings of the 2026 campaign, the right-hander has struck out 25 batters while maintaining a 1.19 WHIP.

Milwaukee (13-9) fueled Tuesday's 12-run outburst with a four-hit performance from David Hamilton. Milwaukee's lineup boasts the third-best on-base percentage in the National League (.344), largely due to the steady production of William Contreras (.308 average) and Brice Turang (18 RBIs).

The Brewers will counter Mize with right-hander Chad Patrick (1-0, 0.95 ERA). Patrick has been fantastic through his first 19.0 innings of work, allowing just two earned runs while striking out nine. In his last outing, Patrick surrendered one run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Spread

Brewers +1.5 (-184)

Tigers -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline

Brewers +120

Tigers -127

Total

Over 8 (-100)

Under 8 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on April 22, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Brewers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Brewers are 7-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Tigers are also 7-3 against the spread in home games.

The total has gone over in six of the Brewers' past nine matchups.

The total has gone over in four of the last six games for the Tigers.

The Brewers have won six of the last eight matchups against the Tigers.

The over has hit in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Brewers vs Tigers Injury Reports

Brewers

Andrew Vaughn, 1B — 10-day IL (hand).

Jackson Chourio, CF — 10-day IL (hand).

Craig Yoho, RP — 15-day IL (calf).

Quinn Priester, SP — 15-day IL (wrist).

Christian Yelich, LF — 10-day IL (groin).

Rob Zastryzny, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers

Justin Verlander, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Zach McKinstry, 3B — 10-day IL (hip).

Bailey Horn, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Troy Melton, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Beau Brieske, RP — 60-day IL (groin).

Parker Meadows, CF — 60-day IL (wrist).

Trey Sweeney, SS — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Brewers vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

"Milwaukee destroyed Detroit in the opening game and is putting Chad Patrick on the mound, who has won all three of his starts this season and has just two earned runs. Mize has also been good for the Tigers, but the Brewers have both a better offense and a better bullpen and have been in better form lately, so I like them as underdogs in this spot. Take the Brewers." — Nikos Lagouretos, PickDawgz

Best Bet: Detroit Tigers money line