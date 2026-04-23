Milwaukee Brewers vs Detroit Tigers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Milwaukee Brewers look to win the rubber match against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. EST.

The Brewers are 13-10 and last in the NL Central Division. They lost Game 2, 5-2. Milwaukee had an early 1-0 lead, but gave up four runs in the middle innings. The Brewers scored another run late in the game, but it wasn't enough. The offense picked up six hits and the top of the order drove in both runs. Brandon Lockridge led the way on offense with two hits. The pitcher gave up two home runs and that was the difference in the game.

The Tigers are 13-12 and second in the AL Central Division. After dropping the first game of this series 12-4, Detroit's pitching bounced back in Game 2 and the offense stayed consistent with the middle of the lineup driving in runs. The offense picked up nine hits and most of the starters got one hit. Spencer Torkelson led the way on offense with a two-run home run. The pitching did walk five batters, but was able to finish off the victory.

Spread

Brewers +1.5 (-114)

Tigers -1.5 (+104)

Money line

Brewers +196

Tigers -214

Total

OVER 7 (+106)

UNDER 7 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on April 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Brewers vs Tigers Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

Milwaukee is 6-3 SU in its last nine games against Detroit.

The total has gone OVER in four of Milwaukee's last five games when playing on the road against Detroit.

Detroit is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

Detroit is 7-1 SU in its last eight games at home.

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last five games when playing at home against Milwaukee.

Brewers vs Tigers Injury Reports

Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn, 1B - 10-day il

Jackson Chourio, CF - 10-day il

Christian Yelich, LF - 10-day il

Akil Baddoo, LF - 60-day il

Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry, 3B - 10-day il

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day il

Trey Sweeney, SS - 60-day il

Brewers vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Milwaukee is seventh in runs, 16th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 12th in ERA. Gary Sanchez leads the team in home runs. The Brewers are 6-5 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. They have been good at bouncing back after somewhat close losses and haven't lost two games in a row in a week.

On the mound for the Brewers is Brandon Sproat, who is (0-1), with a 6.88 ERA. He is coming off a quality start against the Toronto Blue Jays and has given up one earned run or fewer in two straight outings. Walks can be an issue.

Detroit is tied for 15th in runs, 12th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 10th in ERA. Kerry Carpenter leads the team in home runs. The Tigers are 9-2 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. Detroit will look to get more hits from different parts of the lineup and not just from the power bats.

On the mound for the Tigers is Tarik Skubal, who is (3-2), with a 2.08 ERA. Four of his five outings have been quality starts and in all of those starts, he gave up one earned run or fewer. Also, the strikeouts are trending up.

Best Bet: Tigers Spread