Detroit Tigers vs Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Tigers have won two games in a row and will look to improve on their road record as they start a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is Friday night at 6:40 p.m. EST.

The Tigers are 14-12 and tied for first in the AL Central Division. They just took two out of three against the Milwaukee Brewers at home. The pitching got hit around in Game 1, but Detroit was able to win the next two games 5-2 and 5-4. In their last road series, they went 2-2 against the Boston Red Sox and the pitching did well for three of those games. The Tigers are coming off a game where they blew a lead late in the game and were still able to get a walk-off win.

The Reds are 16-9 and tied for first in the NL Central Division. They just went 5-1 on a six-game road trip, where they played the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays. A couple of the wins were by one run and the rest were by multiple runs. This team is one of the hottest teams in the National League, but they have been average at home. The offense has been consistent and the pitching has had a couple of good games on the road trip.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (+129)

Reds -1.5 (-141)

Money line

Tigers -126

Reds +118

Total

OVER 8.5 (-111)

UNDER 8.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on April 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Reds Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games.

Detroit is 5-2 SU in its last seven games against Cincinnati.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Cincinnati's last 15 games.

Cincinnati is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Cincinnati's last eight games at home.

Tigers vs Reds Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry, 3B - 10-day il

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day il

Trey Sweeney, SS - 60-day il

Cincinnati Reds

Jose Trevino, C - 10-day il

Tigers vs Reds Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 16th in runs, 12th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 10th in ERA. Kerry Carpenter leads the team in home runs. The Tigers are 4-10 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games. Detroit will look to keep the offense consistent and keep the road pitching trending up.

On the mound for the Tigers is Framber Valdez, who is (2-1), with a 3.30 ERA. Four of his five outings were quality starts and in those starts, he gave up one earned run or fewer.

Cincinnati is 24th in runs, 30th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are eighth in ERA. Elly De La Cruz leads the team in home runs. The Reds are 6-6 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games.

On the mound for the Reds is Andrew Abbott, who is (0-2), with a 5.84 ERA. He has one quality start, usually pitches four to five innings, and walks can be an issue. Cincy will look to get back in the win column and try to get the road offense vibes going at home.

Best Bet: Tigers Money line