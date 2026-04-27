Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Pistons will visit the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. EST on Monday in a game that feels like a must-win matchup for Detroit. Despite entering the series as a substantial favorite, the Pistons have struggled massively on offense, shooting 40% and 44% in their respective losses to fall behind 2-1. An eighth-seeded team has not advanced out of the first round since 2023, but if the Magic defend their home court once more here, they will be in prime position to dethrone the East's regular-season king.

A team defined by its toughness throughout the year, Detroit has failed to bring that identity into the postseason. Head coach JB Bickerstaff's squad has been outrebounded in each defeat, with center Jalen Duren struggling to handle the physicality of Orlando's big men without getting himself into foul trouble. Making up for those extra possessions has been especially difficult because of Detroit's uncharacteristically poor three-point shooting, a factor that has helped sink a couple of comeback attempts. While the team can expect to positively regress from beyond the arc, the rebounding battle is one that Bickerstaff will have to find a creative answer to if the Pistons are to even the series.

Somehow, the Magic have shot even worse than the Pistons, but their defensive edge has been enough to secure a couple of wins. The versatility of Orlando's lineup has presented a host of problems to the Pistons, as four of five Magic starters are capable of switching across every matchup Detroit can throw at them. The one who cannot, center Wendell Carter Jr., deserves his own laurels for holding Duren to a total of 27 points through three games. It is likely a matter of time before the Magic regress closer to their season averages on defense, but one more elite showing would almost certainly have them on the brink of pulling off an upset nearly no one saw coming.

Spread

Pistons -3 (-106)

Magic +3 (-103)

Money line

Pistons -143

Magic +133

Totals

Over 213 (-101)

Under 213 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on April 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Magic Betting Trends

The Pistons did manage to cover in their lone win, putting them at 1-2 ATS this series.

Detroit was 13-19 ATS as a road favorite during the regular season.

Somehow, the under is only 2-1 throughout Detroit's last three games.

Orlando is now 4-2 ATS against the Pistons, including their regular-season meetings.

The Magic are 8-4 ATS as home underdogs this year.

The over is 24-19 ATS in Orlando's home games.

Pistons vs Magic Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter, G - Questionable.

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac, F - Doubtful.

Pistons vs Magic Prediction and Pick