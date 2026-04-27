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Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Pistons will visit the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. EST on Monday in a game that feels like a must-win matchup for Detroit. Despite entering the series as…

Ezra Bernstein
ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 25: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket while being defended by Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic during the first half of game three of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Kia Center on April 25, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Pistons 113 to 105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons will visit the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. EST on Monday in a game that feels like a must-win matchup for Detroit. Despite entering the series as a substantial favorite, the Pistons have struggled massively on offense, shooting 40% and 44% in their respective losses to fall behind 2-1. An eighth-seeded team has not advanced out of the first round since 2023, but if the Magic defend their home court once more here, they will be in prime position to dethrone the East's regular-season king.

A team defined by its toughness throughout the year, Detroit has failed to bring that identity into the postseason. Head coach JB Bickerstaff's squad has been outrebounded in each defeat, with center Jalen Duren struggling to handle the physicality of Orlando's big men without getting himself into foul trouble. Making up for those extra possessions has been especially difficult because of Detroit's uncharacteristically poor three-point shooting, a factor that has helped sink a couple of comeback attempts. While the team can expect to positively regress from beyond the arc, the rebounding battle is one that Bickerstaff will have to find a creative answer to if the Pistons are to even the series.

Somehow, the Magic have shot even worse than the Pistons, but their defensive edge has been enough to secure a couple of wins. The versatility of Orlando's lineup has presented a host of problems to the Pistons, as four of five Magic starters are capable of switching across every matchup Detroit can throw at them. The one who cannot, center Wendell Carter Jr., deserves his own laurels for holding Duren to a total of 27 points through three games. It is likely a matter of time before the Magic regress closer to their season averages on defense, but one more elite showing would almost certainly have them on the brink of pulling off an upset nearly no one saw coming.

Spread

  • Pistons -3 (-106)
  • Magic +3 (-103)

Money line

  • Pistons -143
  • Magic +133

Totals

  • Over 213 (-101)
  • Under 213 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on April 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Pistons did manage to cover in their lone win, putting them at 1-2 ATS this series.
  • Detroit was 13-19 ATS as a road favorite during the regular season.
  • Somehow, the under is only 2-1 throughout Detroit's last three games.
  • Orlando is now 4-2 ATS against the Pistons, including their regular-season meetings.
  • The Magic are 8-4 ATS as home underdogs this year.
  • The over is 24-19 ATS in Orlando's home games.

Pistons vs Magic Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

  • Kevin Huerter, G - Questionable.

Orlando Magic

  • Jonathan Isaac, F - Doubtful.

Pistons vs Magic Prediction and Pick

Even with Orlando's elite defense, it is highly unlikely that the Pistons continue to shoot as poorly as they have to begin this series. This spread is quite close, and it represents a good opportunity to bet on Detroit to recover from its previous mishaps to win and cover in a critical road game.

Detroit PistonsOrlando Magic
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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