Detroit Tigers vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Tigers will look to make it two wins in a row as they begin a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves, who have the best record in baseball. First pitch is Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m. EST.

The Tigers are 15-14 and first in the AL Central Division. They just lost two out of three from the Cincinnati Reds on the road. The first game was a high-scoring and close loss and the second game was a blowout defeat. Detroit won the finale 8-3 and they picked up 12 hits. The Tigers were down 3-2 in the late innings and scored six runs to salvage a game in this series. Gleyber Torres led the way on offense with three hits, three runs, and two RBI's.

The Braves are 20-9 and first in the NL East Division. They are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball. Atlanta just took two out of three from the slumping Philadelphia Phillies at home. The Braves won Game 1 5-3, lost Game 2 8-5, and won the finale 6-2. In that last game, Atlanta picked up 10 hits and scored all of their runs in the first two innings. The top of the lineup did most of the damage and Matt Olson led the way on offense with a three-run home run. Starting pitcher Chris Sale pitched six innings and gave up one hit, walked two, and struck out nine.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-186)

Braves -1.5 (+167)

Money line

Tigers +106

Braves -114

Total

OVER 9 (-117)

UNDER 9 (+108)

Note: The above data was collected on April 28, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Braves Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last eight games.

Detroit is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games.

Detroit is 0-8 SU in its last eight games against Atlanta.

Atlanta is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Atlanta's last 12 games against Detroit.

Atlanta is 4-1 SU in its last five games at home.

Tigers vs Braves Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry, 2B - 10-day il

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day il

Trey Sweeney, SS - 60-day il

Atlanta Braves

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 10-day il

Sean Murphy, C - 10-day il

Tigers vs Braves Predictions and Picks

Detroit is tied for ninth in runs, ninth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 11th in ERA. Kerry Carpenter leads the team in home runs. The Tigers are 5-12 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Detroit is still looking for consistency on the road.

On the mound for the Tigers is Casey Mize, who is (2-1), with a 2.51 ERA. Three of his five outings have been quality starts and he has given up one earned run or fewer in four of those starts.

Atlanta is first in runs, second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are first in ERA. Matt Olson leads the team in home runs and RBI's. The Braves are 10-5 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games.

On the mound for the Braves is Martin Perez, who is (1-1), with a 2.70 ERA. He has one quality start and doesn't pitch deep into games. However, two of his outings were shutouts and Perez definitely gave the Braves a chance to win in four of his five outings. The Braves have won four of their last five home games and are playing well on both sides of the ball.

Best Bet: Over