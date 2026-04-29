Detroit Tigers vs Atlanta Braves Odds, Spread, and Total

After dropping the series opener, the Tigers hope Tarik Skubal can silence the Braves' bats and get Detroit back in the win column on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. EST at Truist Park, with the broadcast on MLB.TV.

Detroit (15-15) boasts a stellar 10-2 record at Comerica Park but has struggled to a dismal 5-13 mark on the road. The Tigers dropped Tuesday's series opener 5-2 after starter Casey Mize exited early with groin tightness, further taxing an already depleted rotation. Despite the road struggles, rookie infielder Kevin McGonigle continues to shine, ranking fifth in the majors with a .327 batting average while riding a 12-game hitting streak.

Ace Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.72 ERA) will take the mound to right the ship. The left-hander has been brilliant through his first 36.1 innings of the season, striking out 38 batters while issuing just six walks to maintain a 0.99 WHIP.

Atlanta (21-9), meanwhile, owns the best record in the National League and an imposing 11-5 home record. Matt Olson (eight home runs, 26 RBIs), fuels a Braves offense that ranks near the top of the league in runs scored (171), batting average (.274), and slugging percentage (.455).

The Braves counter Skubal with rookie right-hander JR Ritchie. Ritchie (1-0, 2.57 ERA) impressed in his major league debut last week, holding the Phillies to two runs over seven innings while striking out seven.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+119)

Braves +1.5 (-133)

Moneyline

Tigers -139

Braves +125

Total

Over 8.5 (+103)

Under 8.5 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on April 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Tigers are 6-12 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Braves are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The total has gone over in seven of the Tigers' last 10 matchups.

The Braves have won nine straight against the Tigers.

The total has gone over in five of the Tigers' past six road games.

The under has hit in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Tigers vs Braves Injury Reports

Tigers

Javier Baez, SS — Day to day (ankle).

Casey Mize, SP — Day to day (groin).

Jackson Jobe, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Connor Seabold, RP — 15-day IL (ankle).

Justin Verlander, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Bailey Horn, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Zach McKinstry, 2B — 10-day IL (hip).

Braves

Spencer Schwellenbach, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Hurston Waldrep, SP — !5-day IL (elbow).

Raisel Iglesias, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Spencer Strider, SP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Sean Murphy, C — 10-day IL (hip).

Dylan Lee, RP — Paternity.

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — 10-day IL (finger).

Dylan Dodd, RP — 15-day IL (back).

Tigers vs Braves Predictions and Picks

"Detroit enters this matchup with solid overall numbers and a pitching edge in this particular game. Skubal's lower ERA and WHIP compared to Ritchie's limited sample size provide confidence in Detroit's ability to control the game early. While Atlanta has strong overall team stats, the Tigers' balance between offense and pitching gives them a solid opportunity to secure a win in this matchup." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

Best Bet: Under