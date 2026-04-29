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Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Orlando Magic will look to finish off the Detroit Pistons on the road and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Tip-off is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST. The…

Michael Garaventa
ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 27: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket while being defended by Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic during the first half of game four of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Kia Center on April 27, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Pistons 94-88 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic will look to finish off the Detroit Pistons on the road and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Tip-off is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Magic are up 3-1 in this best-of-seven series and are a win away from upsetting the one-seeded Pistons. Every game in the series has been defensive and low-scoring. Orlando's defense has been trending up and they just took care of business at home, winning the last two games. The Magic won Game 4, 94-88. From start to finish it was a defensive grind, especially in the second half. Orlando lost in field goal percentage 37.8%-32.6%, but won on made 3-pointers 9-6 and free throws 25-20. They also won in points off of turnovers 23-11 and led for most of the game. Desmond Bane led the way on offense with 22 points.

The Pistons are a top ten team on offense and for some games in this series, they haven't been playing like it. The last game was winnable and shooting in the low 30's is not going to get it done for any team in the league. The defense has been solid and in the last three games, has held the Magic to under 40.0% from the field, but still managed to lose two of those games. They won Game 2 at home by 15 points and should come out playing with urgency in Game 5. Get some depth scoring going, limit the turnovers, and play as a one seed should.


Spread

  • Magic +10 (-105)
  • Pistons -10 (-101)

Money line

  • Magic +323
  • Pistons -357

Total

  • OVER 211.5 (-103)
  • UNDER 211.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Magic vs Pistons Betting Trends

  • Orlando is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in seven of Orlando's last eight games.
  • Orlando is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
  • Detroit is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last six games.
  • Detroit is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games.

Magic vs Pistons Injury Reports

Orlando Magic

  • Franz Wagner, F - Day-to-day
  • Jonathan Isaac, F - Day-to-day

Detroit Pistons

  • Kevin Huerter, G - Day-to-day

Magic vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

Orlando finished the regular season 15th in points, 13th in points allowed, and 17th in point differential. Paolo Banchero led the team in points per game. The Magic were 19-20 on the road. Wagner is in doubt for Game 5 after sustaining a calf strain late in the Game 4 victory. His absence would be a significant blow to an Orlando team that has relied on his two-way play to maintain control of the series. The Magic will look to continue to match the Pistons defensive energy again and try to shoot better from the field.

Detroit finished the regular season eighth in points, third in points allowed, and third in point differential. Cade Cunningham led the team in points per game and assists per game. The Pistons were 31-9 at home. Detroit's offense has sputtered throughout the series, ranking near the bottom of all playoff teams. While Cunningham remains their primary engine, he is shooting just 42.4% from the field and is being heavily swarmed by Orlando's defense.

Best Bet: Pistons Spread

It's now or never for the Pistons and they know that they can shoot a lot better from the field than they have in this series. Detroit's success often hinges on Jalen Duren's production; he has struggled in the postseason, averaging only nine points compared to his 19.5 regular-season average. The Pistons will look to set the tone early and feed off the home-court energy.

Detroit PistonsOrlando Magic
Michael GaraventaWriter
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