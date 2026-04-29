Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Orlando Magic will look to finish off the Detroit Pistons on the road and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Tip-off is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Magic are up 3-1 in this best-of-seven series and are a win away from upsetting the one-seeded Pistons. Every game in the series has been defensive and low-scoring. Orlando's defense has been trending up and they just took care of business at home, winning the last two games. The Magic won Game 4, 94-88. From start to finish it was a defensive grind, especially in the second half. Orlando lost in field goal percentage 37.8%-32.6%, but won on made 3-pointers 9-6 and free throws 25-20. They also won in points off of turnovers 23-11 and led for most of the game. Desmond Bane led the way on offense with 22 points.

The Pistons are a top ten team on offense and for some games in this series, they haven't been playing like it. The last game was winnable and shooting in the low 30's is not going to get it done for any team in the league. The defense has been solid and in the last three games, has held the Magic to under 40.0% from the field, but still managed to lose two of those games. They won Game 2 at home by 15 points and should come out playing with urgency in Game 5. Get some depth scoring going, limit the turnovers, and play as a one seed should.



Spread

Magic +10 (-105)

Pistons -10 (-101)

Money line

Magic +323

Pistons -357

Total

OVER 211.5 (-103)

UNDER 211.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Magic vs Pistons Betting Trends

Orlando is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Orlando's last eight games.

Orlando is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Detroit is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games.

Magic vs Pistons Injury Reports

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner, F - Day-to-day

Jonathan Isaac, F - Day-to-day

Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter, G - Day-to-day

Magic vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

Orlando finished the regular season 15th in points, 13th in points allowed, and 17th in point differential. Paolo Banchero led the team in points per game. The Magic were 19-20 on the road. Wagner is in doubt for Game 5 after sustaining a calf strain late in the Game 4 victory. His absence would be a significant blow to an Orlando team that has relied on his two-way play to maintain control of the series. The Magic will look to continue to match the Pistons defensive energy again and try to shoot better from the field.



Detroit finished the regular season eighth in points, third in points allowed, and third in point differential. Cade Cunningham led the team in points per game and assists per game. The Pistons were 31-9 at home. Detroit's offense has sputtered throughout the series, ranking near the bottom of all playoff teams. While Cunningham remains their primary engine, he is shooting just 42.4% from the field and is being heavily swarmed by Orlando's defense.

Best Bet: Pistons Spread