Detroit Tigers vs Atlanta Braves Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Tigers will attempt to avoid a sweep when they face the Atlanta Braves at 12:15 p.m. EST on Thursday. It has been a disappointing start to the campaign for the Tigers, who sit at 15-16 despite high preseason expectations. On the other hand, the team they are facing has exceeded every benchmark set for them. Atlanta's 22-9 record is the best in all of baseball, giving the Braves a substantial seven-game lead in the NL East. A sweep of the Tigers would be an ideal way to keep the good times rolling for manager Walt Weiss's group.

Standing in the way of that sweep is Detroit starter Framber Valdez. The high-priced offseason acquisition has been as advertised through six starts, posting a 3.41 ERA and a couple of wins as an adequate follow-up to star Tarik Skubal. Surprisingly, the offense that will support Valdez ranks in the top 10 in every major offensive metric, but a distinct lack of clutch hitting has slowed Detroit's recent offensive output to a crawl. A difficult matchup with Atlanta starter Bryce Elder will make it difficult to turn things around on Thursday night.

While Elder is likely to regress at some point this season, his hot streak has been a fun one to watch for Braves fans. The righty has consistently managed to work deep into contests, often handing an elite Atlanta bullpen the lead when Weiss takes the ball out of his hands. That is in part because of a Braves lineup that has arguably been the best in the majors. The dynamic duo of catcher Drake Baldwin and first baseman Matt Olson has been elite, with both men hitting over .300 to lead an offense that collectively leads baseball in batting average. Valdez is a tough nut to crack, but the Braves are well-equipped to do so.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-118)

Braves -1.5 (+167)

Money line

Tigers +113

Braves -121

Totals

Over 8.5 (-107)

Under 8.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on April 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Tigers are 14-17 ATS this season.

The under has hit in both games this series.

Atlanta has been one of the best teams in baseball ATS, going 21-10.

The under is 15-13-3 in Atlanta's games.

Tigers vs Braves Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize, SP - Out.

Justin Verlander, SP - Out.

Zach McKinstry, 3B - Out.

Javier Baez, SS - Out.

Trey Sweeney, SS - Out.

Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider, SP - Out.

Raisel Iglesias, RP - Out.

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Sean Murphy, C - Out.

Tigers vs Braves Prediction and Pick