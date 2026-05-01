Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Pistons clawed back from the brink of elimination on Wednesday, defeating the Orlando Magic 116-109 in Motor City. They'll try to turn Orlando's 3-2 lead into a deadlock in Florida at 7 p.m. EST Friday.

While saving the season, Tuesday's win also puts the Pistons in a weird scenario. Like any team that won despite a prior 3-1 deficit in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Cade Cunningham's club is happy to have earned a victory. But the Pistons are still taking stock of what has been a horrible postseason through five games. The Magic are still on the verge of a rare No. 8-over-No. 1 series upset.

Detroit must return to Orlando to visit the Kia Center, where the Pistons went a surprising 0-2 in Games 3 and 4 last Saturday and this Monday, respectively. Orlando fell two of Game 4's defensive rebounds short of beating Detroit on both ends of the glass in both contests. Sportsbooks are weighing Detroit's talent against Orlando's dominance at home to create a curious set of low-vs-high seed playoff odds.

Spread

Pistons -4 (-101)

Magic +4 (-109)

Money line

Pistons -153

Magic +145

Total

Over -105

Under -104

Note: The above data was collected on May 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Betting Trends

Detroit went a combined 17-of-62 from downtown in Games 3 and 4.

Orlando has covered spreads in five consecutive home games.

Detroit is 0-4 in conference quarterfinal series since 2008.

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Guard Kevin Huerter is doubtful with a thigh injury.

Orlando Magic

Forward Jonathan Isaac is doubtful with a knee injury.

Forward Franz Wagner is doubtful with a calf injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Predictions and Picks

Cunningham had an historic shooting night in Game 5, scoring 27 points in the first half to mark the highest-recorded 24:00 scoring run of any performer in Detroit Pistons history. The superstar guard went 5-of-8 from downtown while shooting an immaculate 14-14 from the foul stripe. However, the foremost reason Detroit found success in Game 5 had little to do with what the Pistons were doing.

Orlando's star forward, Franz Wagner, was ruled out of the Magic's lineup due to a calf injury suffered in Game 4, news which prompted Carl-Max Millionard's Yahoo! Sports headline, “Magic's playoff hopes take hit.” Millionard goes on to note that the German big man's injuries have been a “major storyline” of 2026.