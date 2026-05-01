Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Texas Rangers will look to make it two wins in a row as they begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is Friday night at 6:40 p.m. EST.

The Rangers are 15-16 and third in the AL West Division. They just went 4-5 on a nine-game homestand and lost two of three to the New York Yankees. All the games in the Yankees series were low-scoring and close. Texas was able to win the finale 3-0 and picked up seven hits. The offense scored two runs in the fifth and added an insurance run in the seventh. The top and bottom of the order led the way on offense with Josh Jung getting two RBI's. The pitching only allowed five hits as Nathan Eovaldi went seven strong innings, striking out seven.

The Tigers are 16-16 and tied for first in the AL Central Division. They just went 2-4 on a six-game road trip and lost two of three to the major league-best team in the Atlanta Braves. The pitching was decent and towards the end of the series, the offense was trending up. Detroit won the finale 5-2 and picked up 12 hits. The Braves scored two runs early and the Tigers scored four of their five runs in the last two innings of play. Four players had multihit games, with Matt Vierling getting three hits, two RBI's, and scoring twice. The pitching struck out 11 batters and the bullpen shut things down in the last three innings.

Spread

Rangers -1.5 (+171)

Tigers +1.5 (-184)

Money line

Rangers +101

Tigers -109

Total

OVER 8 (-111)

UNDER 8 (+103)

Note: The above data was collected on May 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Texas's last five games.

Texas is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Texas is 4-1 SU in its last five games against Detroit.

Detroit is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Detroit's last nine games against Texas.

Detroit is 8-1 SU in its last nine games at home.

Rangers vs Tigers Injury Reports

Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo, RF - Day-to-day

Wyatt Langford, LF - 10-day il

Cody Freeman, 3B - 10-day il

Detroit Tigers

Javier Baez, SS - 10-day il

Zach McKinstry, 2B - 10-day il

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day il

Trey Sweeney, SS - 60-day il

Rangers vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Texas is 27th in runs, 20th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are fourth in ERA. Jung leads the team in batting average. The Rangers are 8-8 on the road and 4-6 in their last 10 games. Three of their last five games have been decided by a run and the offense will look to get going.

On the mound for the Rangers is MacKenzie Gore, who is (2-2), with a 4.35 ERA. He has one quality start and in three of his six outings, he gave up two earned runs or fewer. Strikeouts are high, but so are the walks.

Detroit is tied for 14th in runs, eighth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are tied for 10th in ERA. Kerry Carpenter leads the team in home runs. The Tigers are 10-2 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. On the recent road trip, both sides of the ball were all over the place, and Detroit will look to clean things up at home.

On the mound for the Tigers is Jack Flaherty, who is (0-2), with a 5.33 ERA. He has one quality start and three other strong outings. Flaherty is coming off his worst outing of the season, where he gave up six earned runs, including three home runs, to the Cincinnati Reds.

Best Bet: Tigers Money line