Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

Finding a team more disappointing than the New York Mets is difficult, but the 2026 Boston Red Sox are making things close in that category. The first of a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers offers a chance at reversing their fortunes and breaking a two-game losing streak. A Tigers squad that recently gained control of the AL Central will not make that an easy task, especially after a dominant win against the Texas Rangers in a nationally televised contest on Sunday night.

A couple of young arms have made an impact for the Sox, and Monday's starter, Payton Tolles, is one of them. The lefty held a dangerous New York Yankees lineup to a single run over his six innings of work in his first start, establishing himself as one of the only bright spots on an otherwise down-and-out Boston team. Once considered a strength, the lineup has been consistently bad, carrying one of the worst slugging percentages in baseball and a bottom-10 OBP to go along with it. A date with Detroit's Tarik Skubal is unlikely to result in any improvements.

As expected, Skubal has been one of baseball's best arms through seven appearances, racking up a 2.70 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP. Scoring against the lefty is a tall task for any opponent, and the Sox have scored 1 or fewer runs in four of their last five games while only plating three in the outlying contest. For a time, Detroit's offense looked just as bad as Boston's, but recent showings have seen the bats take an encouraging step forward. Rookie shortstop Kevin McGonagle has been nothing short of spectacular, leading the club with a .315 batting average while left fielder Riley Greene and third baseman Colt Keith follow close behind. The Tigers should be able to rattle Boston's young starter on their home field here.

Spread

Red Sox +1.5 (-116)

Tigers -1.5 (+108)

Money line

Red Sox +201

Tigers -219

Totals

Over 7 (+1003

Under 7 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on May 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

Boston is one of the worst teams in baseball ATS, going 11-23 so far.

The under is 5-4-1 in Boston's last 10 contests.

The Tigers are 18-17 ATS this season.

The under is 17-16-2 in Detroit's games.

Red Sox vs Tigers Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

Garrett Crochet, SP - Out.

Sonny Gray, SP - Out.

Ranger Suarez, SP - Questionable.

Justin Slaten, RP - Out.

Romy Gonzalez, UTIL - Out.

Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize, SP - Out.

Justin Verlander, SP - Out.

Will Vest, RP - Out.

Gleyber Torres, 2B - Questionable.

Zach McKinstry, 3B - Out.

Javier Baez, SS - Out.

Trey Sweeney, SS - Out.

Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction and Pick