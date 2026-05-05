Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Tigers kicked off their series against the Boston Red Sox on an inauspicious note. Starter Tarik Skubal, arguably the best pitcher in baseball, was set to start Game 1, but he was pulled hours before game time for an arm injury that required surgery, sidelining him for the foreseeable future. To top off an already bad day, the Tigers lost 5-4, blowing a two-run lead in the seventh inning. Detroit needs a bright spot when it faces the Sox for the second of three games at 6:40 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

The Sox are not without their injury concerns, either. Garrett Crochet and Sonny Gray are both on the injured list, and Ranger Suarez is dealing with a hamstring injury that might require him to miss time. As a result, Boston is left without a starter for this contest. Reliever Jovani Moran will open the game, but he has not tossed more than three innings in an outing this season. Interim manager Chad Tracy will have to turn to a bullpen that is also dealing with a couple of injuries to handle all nine innings, a dubious proposition in the best of times. Detroit's bats were quiet to begin the series, but this situation presents an excellent opportunity to get right back on track.

Luckily, the Tigers have one of their few healthy starters on the bump on Tuesday. Framber Valdez will have to begin filling Skubal's shoes against Boston and put his 3.35 ERA and 1.26 WHIP on display. In an earlier start against the Sox, Valdez tossed six innings of one-run ball while waving seven batters. A similar performance would almost certainly net Detroit a victory, especially considering the recent offensive success coming from the Tigers' bats. Outside of a poor performance in the first game of this series, Detroit's hitters are slowly coming alive, placing the lineup inside the top 10 in baseball in every major offensive metric and setting it up for a big game on Tuesday night.

Spread

Red Sox +1.5 (-129)

Tigers -1.5 (+116)

Money line

Red Sox +163

Tigers -178

Totals

Over 8.5 (-110)

Under 8.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on May 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

Boston is only 7-12 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 5-4-1 in Boston's last 10 contests.

The Tigers are 2-1 ATS in their last three games.

The under is 2-1 in that span.

Red Sox vs Tigers Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

Garrett Crochet, SP - Out.

Sonny Gray, SP - Out.

Ranger Suarez, SP - Questionable.

Justin Slaten, RP - Out.

Danny Coulombe, RP - Out.

Roman Anthony, OF - Questionable.

Romy Martinez, UTIL - Out.

Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal, SP - Out.

Casey Mize, SP - Out.

Justin Verlander, SP - Out.

Will Vest, RP - Out.

Zach McKinstry, SS - Out.

Gleyber Torres, 2B - Questionable.

Javier Baez, SS - Out.

Trey Sweeney, SS - Out.

Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction and Pick