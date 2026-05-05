Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Odds, Spread, and Total

Detroit survived the first round with a comeback 4-3 series win over Orlando, taking advantage of Franz Wagner's injury woes to shut down the Magic and claim Motor City's first playoff series win in 18 seasons. Can the Pistons keep their winning streak going, or will the Cleveland Cavaliers be a harder nut to crack in Game 1 of the Eastern semifinals at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday?

It's a second-round matchup of No. 1 versus No. 4 seeds, but the Cavaliers did not spend the first round looking any more top-four worthy than the Pistons. Cleveland arguably needed even more drama than Detroit to advance through the conference quarterfinals, losing to Toronto in overtime in Game 6's 112-110 outcome before returning home to win Game 7's rubber match 114-102 via the Cavs' 38-19 third-quarter surge. Cavs center Jarrett Allen snagged a crazy 19 rebounds in the clutch victory.

The Pistons must go from guarding the Magic's injured frontcourt to defending the Cavaliers' latest force on the glass. Regardless, the NBA's oddsmakers remain so fond of Cade Cunningham and the Pistons' reunited starters that Detroit is being cast as a substantial point-spread favorite heading into Game 1.

Spread

Pistons -3 (-102)

Cavaliers +3 (-105)

Money line

Pistons -139

Cavaliers+133

Total

Over 216 (-109)

Under 216 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on May 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-2 in conference semifinal series since Y2K.

Cleveland is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games.

Totals have gone under in 13 of the last 16 encounters.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Guard Kevin Huerter is questionable with a left abductor sprain.

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

Maybe it's the big man Jalen Duren, not Detroit's superstar backcourt, who has Las Vegas confident in the Pistons winning Game 1. Duren secured 15 boards of his own, combined with 15 points in a double-double, which helped to vanquish Orlando at the end of an unexpectedly long series. The power forward Tobias Harris did not tally a double-double or lead Game 7 in scoring, but his 30-point performance gave spectators hope that the Pistons would outdo a healthier Cavs frontcourt in the series to come.

Jackson Flickinger of Fear the Sword called his Sunday preview of the Pistons-Cavs series “way too early,” which begs the question of how late the media should let things go until Tuesday's tipoff. Flickinger believes that the key to slowing down Cleveland's offense is to keep Donovan Mitchell from operating as a small forward who drives to the bucket, expressing doubt that Detroit's defenders are “equipped” to do so.