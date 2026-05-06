Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

Desperate to avoid a series sweep and reclaim a winning record, the Tigers turn to struggling right-hander Jack Flaherty against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. EST at Comerica Park in Detroit, with the matchup airing on MLB.TV.

Detroit (18-19) dropped below .500 after a 10-3 blowout loss to Boston on Tuesday, when Framber Valdez was rocked for seven runs in just three innings of work. The Tigers' pitching staff, severely depleted by injuries, is missing key starters Tarik Skubal and Justin Verlander, along with several notable relievers. The Tigers will also be monitoring second baseman Gleyber Torres, who is day-to-day with a side injury.

Jack Flaherty (0-2, 5.90 ERA) gets the ball for the series finale, having issued 25 walks over 29 innings (1.79 WHIP). The right-hander has failed to record more than 11 outs in any of his last three starts.

Boston (15-21) has dominated the first two games of the series, scoring 15 runs over the last two nights despite an injury to outfielder Roman Anthony (wrist), who is currently day-to-day. Catcher Willson Contreras anchors the lineup with eight home runs and 22 RBIs.

The Red Sox are expected to activate veteran right-hander Sonny Gray (2-1, 4.30 ERA) from the injured list to start on Wednesday. Gray has been sidelined since April 20 after straining his hamstring in a previous matchup against Flaherty and the Tigers.

Spread

Red Sox -1.5 (+161)

Tigers +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

Red Sox +101

Tigers -105

Total

Over 8.5 (-108)

Under 8.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on May 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Red Sox are 11-13 when playing as favorites.

The Tigers are 12-5 against the spread in home games.

The total has gone over in seven of the past nine Red Sox road matchups.

The Red Sox have recorded 12 hits in three straight games.

The over has hit in five straight meetings between these teams played in Detroit.

The Red Sox have won four of the last six matchups against Detroit, including the last three.

Red Sox vs Tigers Injury Reports

Red Sox

Roman Anthony, LF — Day to day (wrist).

Justin Slaten, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Patrick Sandoval, SP — 60-day IL (biceps and elbow).

Ranger Suarez, SP — Day to day (hamstring).

Garrett Crochet, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Triston Casas, 1B — 60-day IL (abdomen and knee).

Kutter Crawford, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Johan Oviedo, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Tigers

Beau Brieske, RP — 60-day IL (adductor).

Gleyber Torres, 2B — Day to day (oblique).

Tarik Skubal, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Justin Verlander, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Troy Melton, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Javier Baez, SS — 10-day IL (ankle).

Casey Mize, SP — 15-day IL (adductor).

Connor Seabold, RP — 15-day IL (ankle).

Bailey Horn, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Red Sox vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

"Boston won both games in this series and will face Flaherty today, who has been bad this season and in terrible form, having 10 earned runs across his last two starts. Gray has just one earned run in two of his last three starts, and the Red Sox have a better bullpen to back him up, so I expect them to keep rolling today." — Nikos Lagouretos, Sports Chat Place

Best Bet: Over