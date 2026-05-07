Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Game 2 Odds, Spread, and Total

After forcing 20 turnovers in a Game 1 victory, the Pistons look to keep their foot on the gas against the Cavaliers in Thursday night's playoff clash. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at Little Caesars Arena, with coverage on Prime Video.

Detroit (60-22) established its physical, smothering defense in Tuesday's 111-101 Game 1 victory, forcing 20 turnovers that translated into 31 points. Cade Cunningham led the offensive charge with 23 points and seven assists, while center Jalen Duren contributed 12 rebounds.

Cleveland (56-34) faces an uphill battle and a significant injury concern. Sharpshooting reserve guard Sam Merrill, currently listed as a game-time decision, exited Game 1 with a left hamstring injury after playing less than seven minutes.

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in the opener but has been held under 25 points in six consecutive playoff games and attempted just two free throws on Tuesday.

Spread

Cavaliers +3.5 (-100)

Pistons -3.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Cavaliers +145

Pistons -157

Total

Over 216 (-103)

Under 216 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on May 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Cavaliers vs Pistons Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five road games.

The Pistons have won eight of their last nine home games.

The total has gone over in eight of the Cavaliers' past 12 matchups.

The total has gone under in seven of the Pistons' past nine games against the Cavaliers in Detroit.

The Cavaliers have won 14 of the last 18 matchups against the Pistons.

The under has hit in 14 of the last 17 meetings between these teams.

Cavaliers vs Pistons Injury Reports

Cavaliers

Sam Merrill, G — Questionable (hamstring).

Pistons

Luke Kennard, G — Questionable (neck).

Jarred Vanderbilt, F — Doubtful (finger).

Kevin Huerter, G — Doubtful (adductor).

Cavaliers vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

"If it's not broken, don't fix it. I backed the Pistons as 3-point favorites in Game 1, and I'm coming right back to them for Game 2 .... The matchups continue to favor Detroit, and nothing I saw in Game 1 changed my opinion. Nobody knows this Cavaliers roster better than JB Bickerstaff, and the Pistons have the exact defensive personnel to make Cleveland uncomfortable." — Jon Metler, Covers

"The best bet for Game 2 is taking the Cavs to win the contest at plus money. Jarrett Allen getting into foul trouble was a big blow to their Game 1 chances, and the Cavs shot themselves in the foot many times throughout the game. The teams are fairly matched, so it should be a back-and-forth series." — Braxton Reynolds, Lineups

Best Bet: Pistons money line